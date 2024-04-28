Mercedes E-Class LWD makes its debut at Beijing motor show

Mercedes E-Class LWD in its all new avatar has been showcased at the Beijing Motor Show 2024. The launch of the new Mercedes E-Class will take place this year in India (at latter part of the year). The Mercedes E-Class LWD is sold in few markets like China along with India. However, the one sold in India gets a right wheel configuration as compared to those sold in other markets.

The new generation of the Mercedes E-Class LWD is larger as compared to the outgoing models. The new E-Class LWD has dimensions of 3094mm x 1880mm x 5092mm. At 1493mm the E-Class LWD is 2mm shorter than its predecessor. The overall design of the sedan is quite similar to that of latest generation of E-Class. The longer rear doors make it easier for the passengers to get inside and outside of the vehicle. The rear quarter glass is placed behind the rear door as opposed to earlier design.

Features of the car include ‘Superscreen’ setup. It integrates three screens beneath a single glass panel on the dashboard. This includes 12.2-inch instrument cluster, 14.4-inch main infotainment screen and a third screen for front passenger. It is however unknown whether, the India spec version will get ‘Superscreen’ setup or not.

Mercedes E-Class LWD is powered by a six-cylinder petrol engine line-up. However, in India, the E-Class LWB will offer 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel as well as a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine. We expect Mercedes India to reveal more details about the sedan in the upcoming months.

