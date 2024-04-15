Ola S1X price slashed, new price starts at Rs 69,999

Electric scooter manufacturer Ola has slashed the price for the Ola S1X scooter in India. Now the introductory price of the scooter starts at Rs 69,999. The earlier price of the EV scooter (2kWh battery) was Rs 79,999. For those persons who are willing to buy the scooter can get at the above-mentioned price until the introductory price lasts. Ola is bound for its IPO. The S1 X deliveries are expected to start next week.

Even though the Ola electric scooter are budget friendly, the company has made them more budget friendly by bring doen the prices. The Ola S1X 3kWh variant now costs Rs 84,999 as compared to its earlier price of Rs 89,999. The top variant of the electric scooter costs Rs 99,999 against the earlier price of Rs 1.10 lakh. It is offered with a 4kWh battery pack.

On the other hand, the S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro rates remain same as earlier. The price of S1 X+ now costs Rs 89,999 while the S1 Air costs Rs 1.05 lakh. On the other hand, the S1 Pro costs Rs 1.30 lakh. The company offers a standard warranty of 8 years.

The Ola S1X was introduced with a bigger 4kWh battery in India in Feb 2024. The new S1 X with 4kWh battery option offers a claimed IDC range is 190km. This variant is quite good as compared to the S1 Pro Gen 2 variant that offers a range of 195km. The 4-kWh version is similar to that of the other S1 X variants except battery and range. The S1 X gets 10.9 cm (4.3 inch) display and it also gets a physical key. We do not get smart connectivity support on the S1 X electric scooters.

Electric scooter manufactures like Ather, Bajaj, TVS as well as Vida has increased their prices recently. The prices of the scooters have increased due to implementation of EMPS (Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme) from April 1.