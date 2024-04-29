Force Gurkha 5 door unveiled in India; bookings open

Force Motors has unveiled the Gurkha 5 door in India. The company has also commenced the bookings for the SUV. However, the company has not revealed the price details of the Force Gurkha yet. You can book a Force Gurkha for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and the price reveal will likely be done in the first week of May 2024. The automobile maker is expected to start the deliveries of the updated Gurkha range in mid-May.

The new Gurkha 5 door sports a single-slat grille with the Gurkha branding sitting on it. It has got fender-mounted turn indicators, along with circular LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, snorkel, and roof rack. The fog lights have cornering function. The Force Gurkha rides on 18-inch alloy wheels that are covered with chunky wheel arches and features blacked-out door handles.

At the rear, it features vertically-stacked taillights, integrated ladder, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and a tow hook.

Inside the cabin, the Force Gurkha 2024 carries a nine-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering. For safety features, it has got dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and TPMS. The SUV is equipped with a shift-on-fly 4×4 system.

The three-door and five-door versions have a seating capacity of four and seven occupants, respectively.

Gurkha 5 door Powertrain

Powering the Force Gurkha range is a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 138bhp and 320Nm of torque. The diesel engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission. Notably, the 5 door Gurkha has a same ground clearance as the three-door version, which is at 233mm.

Force Gurkha 5-door is available in four shades- Green, Red, White, and Black.

Along with the launch of the 5-door version of the Gurkha, Force has also updated the three-door version as well.