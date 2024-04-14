Toyota Innova waiting period goes more than 12 months, Check the entire list here

The Toyota Innova is the most selling car offered by the company in India and it has been one of the consistent performer. Both the Innova Crysta as well as the Hycross have the most waiting period in Toyota’s portfolio. While the Toyota Innova Crysta has a waiting period of up to 1 year or 12 months, the Toyota Innova Hycross has a has a waiting period of more than a year.

The Toyota Glanza has the least waiting period as compared to the other models. The Toyota Glanza does not does not have much waiting period while the CNG version has a waiting period of up to three months. The Glanza has the most affordable price tag in the Toyota hierarchy. The Toyota Fortuner which is one the most preferred SUV under Rs 60 lakh has a waiting period of up to three months.

Speaking about the most selling car of the Toyota i.e Innova continues to be the car with most waiting time. The Innova Hycross which has the highest waiting period has a rebadged version i.e Maruti Suzuki Invicto. The Hycross is offered in VX, VX(O) and ZX(O) trim variants. On the other hand, there has been a reopening in the bookings of ZX and ZX(O) trims in India. Similarly, the VX and VX (O) trims have a waiting period between twelve to thirteen months (depending on location in India).

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder also has significant demand too and the waiting period in April 2024 is up to 8 months. The Hyryder offers a lot of similarities with that of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Recently, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor was launched in India at Rs 7.74 lakh, (ex-showroom). The Toyota Taisor is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx but is more affordable by Rs 22,000.

