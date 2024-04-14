Hyundai Creta EV spotted testing with new logo in India

Hyundai Creta EV, which was seen testing on several occasions in South Korea till now, has been spied in India for the first time in a facelifted avatar. The latest spy shots give a glimpse of the interior of the Hyundai Creta EV that’s expected to arrive soon.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will likely be equipped with a new blanked-off grille, revised bumpers, and new aero-optimised alloy wheels. Moreover, the charging flap is expected to be seen on the front of the SUV. Apart from these changes, the new Creta EV will most likely be identical to its ICE version.

The spy images of the Creat EV have revealed some new changes and the highlight is the new Hyundai logo. Following the launch of the new CReat EV, the company could introduce the new EV logo with other models. Apart from this, the test mule was seen with a drive mode selector that had been mounted on the steering column.

However, we don’t have any information on its range and performance yet. As for powertrain and battery, the Hyundai Creta EV is expected to pack a battery of a similar size to the MG ZS EV. The battery will likely be powering a single motor. It could drive to a range of around 500 km on a single charge.

The Hyundai Group recently announced the production of EV batteries in India in association with Exide. This hints that the company has some big plans for its EV strategy for India. The production of batterie will help to keep the prices if the EVs in check.

Hyundai might add some more EV-specific features to the upcoming Creta Electric to make it stand out from the ICE Creta SUV.

For now, this is all we have got, but there could be more details on the upcoming offering in the coming months. The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will compete against the Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and the other EVS in the segment. Looking at the the other models in the segment, the new Creta EV is expected to be priced around the Rs 20-30 lakh.

