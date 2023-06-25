Toyota confirms the global launch of Century SUV

Toyota has confirmed that it is going to add an all-new Century SUV in the global markets later this year. The new Vellfire MPV will sit alongside the Century sedan that has been in existence since 1967.

Toyota Century SUV

This new Century SUV will be second product product of the Century lineup. The first Century Sedan is currently available only in Japan. The Century SUV will be a global product and will be used to expand the Century brand in markets outside Japan just like the Crown brand products, which is now available in many markets, including North America.

Reports suggest it will be a monocoque SUV, more suited to the city than off-road terrain. The company aims the high-end customers with this SUV like chauffeur-driven buyers. It is expected to offer plush experience to customers with big space and creature comforts.

The new Century SUV will be based on the monocoque architecture that made its debut on the Toyota Grand Highlander SUV. The upcoming SUV will feature a similar wheelbase but larger dimensions overall. It might be around 5.2 metres long and two metres wide.

Powertrain

The Century sedan, at the moment, comes with a V12 petrol engine, but that will not be the case for the SUV. Toyota will equip the Century SUV with a petrol-hybrid powertrain. We will likely get more details on the Toyota Century SUV as its global debut nears.