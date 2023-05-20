Toyota Tacoma unveiled with new features, Check the update here

Toyota has unveiled the new Toyota Tacoma for the North America markets. For those who are unknown, the Toyota Tacoma is the similar to the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck that is available in India. However, unlike India, the pick-up truck market in the US and North America is quite huge

We have explained the new Toyota Tacoma in detail below

Design

The Toyota Tacoma gets a tall front bumper along with faux air vents on the side. The pick-up truck gets a large Toyota logo in the middle of the grille. However, the rugged variants- TRD Pro and Tacoma Trailhunter get Toyota lettering on the grille. The TRD Pro and Trailhunter variants also get huge wheels and different tyre setup against the other variants.

Platform

When it comes to the platform of the SUV, it is based on the TNGA-F platform of Toyota. The same platform is present in the Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX500d. It is expected that the upcoming SUV models of Toyota models in India will be offered with the same platform. This means that the next-generation Fortuner and Hilux will be offered with the platform.

Engine

When it comes to the engine, the Toyota Tacoma is offered in four powertrain options. The Tacoma gets four powertrain options including hybrid engine. The entry-level variant gets a 2.4-litre petrol engine with 8-speed automatic gearbox and produces 231hp. The other 2.4-litre engine produces 274hp and is paired with 6-speed manual transmission. The third engine is a 2.4-litre engine with automatic gearbox and produces 282hp. The Tacoma variant is the top-of the line variant and gets a 2.4-litre petrol hybrid engine. The engine is paired with 1.9 kW battery along with 48hp electric motor. The total output of the engine is 330hp.

The Tacoma is offered with RWD as well as the standard for lower variants. There are other gear voptions like the four-wheel drive with an electronically controllable transfer case and hybrid powertrain with full-time four-wheel drive as standard.