Tork Kratos-R Urban Electric Motorcycle launched in India at Rs 1.67 lakh

Homegrown electric motorcycle manufacturer Tork Motors has launch an Urban variant of Kratos-R Electric Motorcycle. The Urban variant is priced at Rs 1.67 lakh and it comes as a base variant of the brand. The Urban variant is meant for those who make city commuting frequently. The company seems to take this step due to reduction in the FAME II subsidy.

A 4.0 kWh lithium-ion battery pack (IP67) powers the ‘Axial Flux’ motor. The Kratos-R Urban comes with features that are quite essential for daily commuting and includes home charging set-up. The electric motorcycle comes with a home charging set-up too. The City mode on the bike offers a erange of 100km and a top speed of 70 km/hr. It is available in multiple attractive colours including Streaky Red, Oceanic Blue, and Midnight Black.

When we compare the Urban variant with the Kratos R, it misses the Sports and Eco mode. On the other hand, Kratos R offers 105 kmph top speed and 180 km of range on a full charge.

Tork Motors offers extends full range of features for Urban trim buyers for 1 month. Buyers get features including reverse mode, fast charging, in-app navigation, vehicle locator, anti-theft system, live dash over Bluetooth, ride analytics, track mode analytics, charging point location, OTA updates, smart analytics, and guide me home lights.

After 1 month, users have to pay Rs 20,000 to access the features mentioned above. Those who are planning to get the motorcycle can book by paying Rs 999 at company’s online portal or can visit Tork experience Zones.