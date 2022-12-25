Tata Punch EV likely to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023; Price, features and more

Tata Motors will likely unveil the Tata Punch EV at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric version of the car is expected to be in the latter part of 2023. The company aims to expand its electric vehicle lineup in India with the launch of the Tata Punch EV.

The Tata Punch EV will be the fourth addition to the automaker’s EV lineup which already has Tata Tiago EV, Nexon EV, and Tigor EV in India. The electric car will be based on the latest Sigma platform, which is derived from the ALFA platform’s modification. The same has been used in multiple Tata cars converted from ICE to EV.

With the Sigma platform, the car is expected to have a good range and considerable cabin space. The company could provide a similar powertrain as its existing EVs in the electric version of the Punch.

The company has not specified any details regarding the battery pack or the car’s specifications yet. But it is expected that the car will come with two battery pack options, just as in previous vehicles of the company.

The Tata Punch EV will likely have a semi-digital instrument cluster, drive modes, a touchscreen infotainment system, and other features.

Tata Punch EV: Price expectation

The Tata Punch EV, the electric car will most probably be comparatively pricier than the ICE version. It will likely cost around Rs 9-10 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the EV is speculated to have a CNG variant in its powertrain options, considering the company’s past with launching multiple powertrains for a model.