Skoda Superb expected to relaunch in early April 2024, will be a CBU unit

Skoda will be launching the Skoda Superb in India very soon and the sedan will be CBU unit (fully imported). As reported by Autocar India, the sedan is expected to launch on April 3, 2024. The third-generation of the sedan has been discontinued almost a year ago in 2023 when the BS6 Phase II emissions were introduced.

The return of the Skoda Superb to India after almost a year is good news for those who were planning to get a luxury sedan shortly. The sedan is CBU (completely built unit) and is expected to be imported up to 2500 units (due to the rule of the government). The sedan is the same model that the company was selling lat year. It is expected that the company will be selling the top-spec Laurin & Klement trim. This variant offers features like the ADAS tech, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and much more. The top speed of the sedan will go till 210kmph. The sedan will also get park assist and a 360-degree camera. Speaking of the availability of the fourth generation of the Superb, we can expect it around last months of 2024.

When it comes to the engine of the sedan, the Skoda Superb will be offered with a BS6 Phase II-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and it produces 190hp of power. On the other hand, the maximum torque produced by the sedan is 320Nm. In terms of transmission, the sedan will be available with 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as a standard unit. The car gets a front-wheel drive configuration. In terms of acceleration, the car can go from 0-100kph in 7.8 seconds.

The price of the Skoda Superb is expected to be more than Rs 40 lakh (as it is a CBU). The Skoda Superb used to cost between Rs 34.19- Rs 37.29 lakh before it got discontinued in India. Post its relaunch in India, the Superb is expected to rival the likes of Toyota Camry which currently costs Rs 46.17 lakh.