Suzuki V-Strom 800DE launched in India, gets an introductory price of Rs 10.30 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched the V-Strom 800DE in India at an introductory price of Rs 10.30 lakh in India. This new big bike from Suzuki will rival with the likes of Honda Transalp 750, Triumph Tiger Sport 850 as it falls in the same price bracket as the other motorcycles.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is powered by a 776cc engine that is parallel twin in nature. The engine has a 270 degree crank and produces 84.3hp of power and 78Nm of torque. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer and it is mated with a bi-directional quickshifter as a standard.

When it comes to the frame of the motorcycle, the V-strom 800 DE gets a same steel frame as its naked sibling. However, the subframe of the motorcycle has been lengthened and made tougher in order to take extra load of a pillion as well as luggage. The fuel tank of the motorcycle is 20-litres and a full tank ensures a weight of 230kg. The seat height of the motorcycle is 855mm. The wheels offered on the motorcycle are spoked and are not tubeless. This might be a disappointment for those who are planning to get the motorcycle. The close rivals of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE like the Honda Transalp 750 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT do offer tubeless spoked wheels.

When it comes to electronic features, the motorcycle gets bi-directional quickshifter, four riding modes which include a Gravel mode, three traction control settings and dual-channel ABS. Some other features that are offered in the motorcycle include 5-inch TFT digital instrument console that features night and day modes.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE also features USB port, hexagonal LED headlamps, taillight and turn indicators. The V-Strom 800DE also offers Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) that helps to control multiple features of the motorcycle.

When it comes to colours, the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is available in three colours- Champion Yellow No.2, Glass Mat Mechanical Gray and Glass Sparkle Black.

(Note: The price of the motorcycle is ex-showroom, Delhi.)

