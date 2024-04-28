5-door Mahindra Thar might come with ADAS features

The much-talked about Mahindra Thar five-door iteration has once again spotted testing. But, this time it seems to be carrying a important feature in the model. The five-door iteration of the Thar lifestyle SUV, which is all set to make its debut on August 15, 2024, was seen sporting a camera setup behind the IRVM. This has hinted that the SUV will likely have ADAS features.

The new spy images of the Mahindra Thar 5-door shows the test mule with a camera setup behind the IRVM, which will possibly be used for ADAS. The upcoming Thar five-door was earlier spotted with a single-pane electric sunroof.

The other features seen via earlier spy images of the test model of the 5-door Mahindra Thar are new grille, circular headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. It will also likely ride on new alloy wheels and feature new LED taillights, high-mounted stop lamp, and fog lights.

It could also carry circular AC vents, freestanding touchscreen system, adjustable front headrests, A-pillar-mounted grab handles, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel like the ongoing model.

Mahindra is expected to continue offering the same powertrain options in the upcoming Iteration of Thar as the current one. The ongoing Mahindra Thar is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both motors come paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

We will get more information about the 5-door Mahindra Athar as the company continues testing the five-door iteration of the Thar lifestyle SUV in the country. The new Thar’s launch is scheduled to take place on Independence day, which falls on August 15.

