Royal Enfield to launch 6 new bikes: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Classic 650 and more

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch six new bike models in the current financial year FY24. The upcoming Royal Enfield bikes include Guerilla 450, Goan Classic 350, Scram 440, Interceptor Bear 650, Classic 650, and Classic 350 variants such as the Bullet, Hunter and Meteor will be getting an update.

Here are some of the major launches the company is lining up in the coming months:

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Classic 650 will have the same style and outlook as the Classic 350, but will have a bigger engine and enhanced capabilities of the 650cc parallel-twin motor. Meanwhile, the subframe and passenger seat seem to be similar to the Shotgun 650.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

The Goan Classic 350 is a stripped-down, retro-style bobber based on the Classic 350 platform. It will have a different look with whitewall tires and the other features of the bike are expected to remain the same as the Classic but expect practicality to be in limited supply here.

Royal Enfield Scram 440

The off-road-focused motorcycle Scram 440 will be powered by an air/oil-cooled 440cc engine derived from the 411cc engine seen on the Scram 411. That means it will offer less power and performance than the 450cc Himalayan. The lesser power might make it more affordable than the 450cc models of the two-wheeler maker.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Like the new Royal Enfield Himalayan, the Guerrilla 450 is powered by the same 452cc engine. The upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was spotted testing many times with a similar style as the popular Hunter 350, which sports a very slim and minimalist design. Upon launch, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will take on the Bajaj-built Triumph Speed 400, and the other models in the segment.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

The Interceptor Bear 650 will be the first 650cc engine off-road bike on the platform. The suspension seems to have a fair bit of travel. Moreover, it will be lighter as the twin exhaust setup has been replaced with the two-into-one system. It remains to be seen if any changes have been made to the 650 twin-cylinder engine here.

Royal Enfield launch timeframe

Royal Enfiled will first launch the Guerilla 450 in the July to September quarter, and the rest will follow in the second half of FY25. The launch of this new product array will extend the product portfolio to almost 50 percent in the coming year. It will also lend a hand in the growth of the couple FY25. Reports have claimed that the company might be able to cross a major milestone of 1 million units for the first time ever.

