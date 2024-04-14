Has Bajaj hit the perfect spot with the new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Auto launched the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 in India few days back and it offers more value for money than its predecessor. The updated N250 brings an addition of some essential features that will give tough competition to the rivals in this segment. Well, the most important thing about the 2024 Pulsar N250 is that it does not get a huge price hike. At an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.51 lakh, there is only a price hike of Rs 829.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is equipped with multiple equipment and features. There is an addition of Endurance-sourced 37mm upside-down front forks. This adds to the overall suspension of the motorcycle and it feels better as compared to the earlier model. The red and white colour variants get gold coloured USD fork and silver finishes on the engine casing as well as exhaust muffler. On the other hand, the black colour variant is offered with black coloured forks.The electronic improvements in the motorcycle include a traction control system, a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and three ABS modes – Rain, Road and Off-Road. Riders can juggle between the ABS modes according to their needs. However, even in the Off-road mode, the ABS for the rear wheel cannot be switched off. Meanwhile, the traction control system can be switched off while riding in the Off-road mode. Given the fact that Pulsar riders are people who are mostly on a budget or are youth, the availability of additional electronic features is cherry on the cake.

Speaking about another major update, the new Pulsar N250 gets wider tyres. The tyres are now 110mm at front and 140mm at the rear. In comparison to its predecessor, the tyre size has increased 10mm at both ends and this change brings a lot of muscle to the design of the bike. There are 17-inch wheels on the bike. With 2kg extra weight, the Pulsar N250 now weighs 164kg, (with 14-litre full tank)

We also get new digital display with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Riders can know important details about their smartphone and the motorcycle through the digital display.

The rest of the cycle parts remain unchanged. The motorcycle is offered in three colour options- Red, White and Black.

Powering the Pulsar N250 is the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 24.1bhp and 21.5Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs rivals

The Pulsar N250 offers something which is quite interesting. It can be appealing for those who are planning for a Yamaha MT-15, Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Apache RTR 200 4v. Compared to its rivals the Pulsar N250 offers a better price for specs ration. The Apache RTR 200 4V (top variant) costs Rs 1.48 lakh but lacks on power as compared to the Pulsar N250. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 (top model) is almost Rs 50,000 more than the Pulsar N250. Even though the power is slightly more (26.1bhp) as compared to Pulsar N250 (24.1bhp), users will think before spending the extra bucks. The prime rival in the price segment can be the Yamaha MT 15 V2. The MT 15 V2 starts at Rs 1.69 lakh and goes till Rs 1.74 lakh. The Pulsar N250 does offer more power and almost similar features to the Yamaha MT-15 and that too at around Rs 20,000 less.

Where does the N250 stand in the Bajaj line-up

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 can be considered by those who have a city riding prospect in mind. With all the updates, the bike is more effective in the beating the bumper to bumper traffic. On the other hand, the Dominar 250 is for those who have touring as their goal. The Dominar 250 is 180kg in weight and that makes it more than 15kg heavier than the N250. However, if you are someone of an adventure seeker, the NS200 is the one than can be preferred. The bike does offer sheer adrenaline rush and also offers a 4V engine. The fully loaded NS200 variant cost Rs 1.58 lakh, which is merely Rs 7,000 more than the N250.

What is next for Bajaj Pulsar series

The next big thing in the Pulsar series will be the launch of the NS400. The motorcycle was long awaited by the motorcycling community in India and finally the wait is over. The launch date for this 400cc motorcycle is May 3. The new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will have the engine of the KTM 390 Duke (2024 model/2023 model). The Pulsar NS400 is expected to cost around Rs 2-2.2 lakh (ex-showroom) as it launches in India. If this happens, the NS400 will be the most affordable 400cc motorcycle available in India. This will definitely make the motorcycle value for money product under 400cc segment.