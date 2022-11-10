Royal Enfield showcases custom scrambler based on the Interceptor 650 at EICMA

Royal Enfield has showcased yet another 650cc motorcycle in the 2022 EICMA in the form of Scrambler based on Interceptor 650. However, unlike the Super Meteor 650, this 650cc scrambler is custom-made in association with Bikerbnb. Bikerbnb is a UK-based lodging company that is meant for motorcyclists.

The Royal Enfield Scrambler is based on the 650cc Interceptor and is highly customized to meet the standards of a Scrambler. The custom-made motorcycle gets a 19-17 inch wire-spoke wheel along with Pirelli Rally block pattern tyres. In terms of suspension, the motorcycle gets an Ohlins suspension that comprises of USD forks as well as dual springs. On the other hand, the brakes are from Brembo.

The position of the fuel tank has been made closer to the rider in order to make and the stock handlebar has been changed with the taller ProTaper EVOflat track-style handlebar. There has been an addition of a windscreen for the bike and upon closely observing, we found that it was the same unit as the Himalayan.

Other customization of the Royal Enfield motorcycle includes a new instrument cluster, keyless On/Off system, new fenders as well as the Koso Thunderbolt LED headlight. We hope that Royal Enfield’s production scrambler will resemble near to the customized bike that was showcased in the EICMA 2022.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser was unveiled at the 2022 EICMA in Milan, Italy. The new Royal Enfield bike is available in two variants- standard and Tourer. The standard Super Meteor 650 is offered in five colour options -Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green. On the other hand, the Super Meteor 650 Tourer is available in either Celestial Red or Celestial Blue only.

The bike is powered by the same powertrain as the 650 twins. The 648 cc, parallel twin, SOHC engine outputs 47 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission.