Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 gets spotted during AD shoot, To launch soon

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the older sibling of the Himalayan 411 in India very soon. The RE Himalayan 452 is expected to be launched very soon in India and it has been recently spotted during an AD shoot, initially reported gaadiwaadi. The adventure tourer motorcycle is expected to be showcased at the EICMA 2023 show Milan, Italy. The company is yet to reveal the expected launching date of the motorcycle.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 has been spotted while an advertisement of the motorcycle was made in Leh. Accessories were spotted on the motorcycle while the advertisement was filmed.

The type approval document of the motorcycle has revealed that it will be powered by a new 452cc single cylinder liquid cooled FI engine. It is expected that the engine will produce around 40bhp power and around 35Nm of toque. The USD forks and mono-shock on the motorcycle gives it an edge when it comes to off-roading. Royal Enfield is expected to offer ABS deactivation feature too (which will aid off-roading). The cost of the motorcycle is expected to compete with the likes of KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS as well Triumph Scrambler 400X. The price of the motorcycle is expected to be under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is expected to offer 2245mm length, 852mm width as well as 1315mm height and 1510mm. Gross vehicle of the weight is at 394kg. When it comes to suspension the motorcycle gets a 21-inch front spoked wheels and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. The seating position as well as the high ground clearance of the motorcycle is expected to be better than the Himalayan 452.

Another motorcycle from the manufacturer that is being tested is the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650cc. The test mule was seen with nearly finished body panels without any covering or camouflage. It is expected to be based on the same platform as the existing Interceptor 650.

