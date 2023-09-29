Maruti Grand Vitara achieves 1 lakh sales milestone in just a year after launch

Maruti Grand Vitara has achieved a 1 lakh sales milestone in just a year after its launch in India. The SUV has celebrated its 1st anniversary by selling 1 lakh units. With this achievement, the Grand Vitara has become the fastest-selling mid-size SUV offered in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki has also achieved 22 percent market share in the SUV segment in the first half of 2023.

Going through the sales chart 11,818 units of Maruti Grand Vitara were sold last month. The sales of the SUV had crossed 10,000 units per month only after March. The popularity of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is basically because of it value for money tag. The SUV is offered in mild-hybrid, CNG as well as strong hybrid options and this is a major plus point.

Grand Vitara Variants

Grand Vitara is offered in Intelligent Electric Hybrid (IEH) and Smart Hybrid variants.

The strong hybrid or IEH is offered in Zeta Plus or Alpha Plus variants. A 1490cc petrol engine generates a maximum power of 92.45 PS @ 5500 rpm. The maximum torque offered on the SUV is 122 Nm@ 4400-4800. The transmission is e-CVT while the drive type is 2WD. The maximum power offered by the battery is 59KW@3995 rpm while the maximum torque is 141 Nm. The maximum power generated by the total system is 115.56 PS (85kW).

The Smart Hybrid gets a 1462cc petrol engine that generates 103.06 PS@6000rpm maximum power while the maximum torque generated is 136.8 @4400. The smart hybrid or mild hybrid is offered in four types Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The transmission is 5MT/ 6AT while the drive type is 2WD/ ALLGRIP (MT Only) 2WD.

Grand Vitara’s CNG variant is offered in mid-spec Delta as well as Zeta trims. A 1.5-litre K15 engine with a manual 5-speed gearbox is offered in the SUV. The maximum power in CNG mode is 88hp while the torque is 121.5Nm. On the other hand, the petrol mode on the SUV offers 103hp and 136Nm of torque.