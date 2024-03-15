Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted again while testing, see details inside

Yet once again, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 was spotted while testing. Ever since the official announcement of the launch of the model, their has been a constant wave of excitement among bike lovers. Spy pictures of the bike that surfaced online have yet again managed to grab the internet’s attention.

It is important to note that the new J-series and the 650 M models have received good reviews from its buyers.

The pictures that have gone viral show the bike without any camouflage or any branding. With this, it can be safely assumed that the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is in its final stages of testing and will be launched into the market pretty soon. Notably, the model will serve as a cousin of the Classic 350. The model features a round headlight, tear shaped fuel tank, and split seats. Additionally, a pear-shoot exhaust can also be seen on either side of the bike.

Moreover, the motorcycle also gets a telescopic fork at the front while the front and back fenders look similar to the classic 350 too. The bike will also feature a twin-shock absorber at the rear end of the motorcycle. The classic 650 model is expected to be powered by the same 650cc engine as the other RE bikes. Meanwhile, there will also be some design similarities between the Classic 650 motorcycle and the Classic 350.

Meanwhile, there is not much information about the pricing and the launch date of the all new Classic 650. However, information from reports suggest that the Classic 650 might be priced somewhere around Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely that the bike might make its debut in India in the first half of 2024.