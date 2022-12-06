Royal Enfield working on a new Classic 650, Might debut in 2023-24

A recently leaked document has confirmed that Royal Enfield is working on a new Classic 650 two-wheeler. The upcoming Classic 650 will be based on the same platform as the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and the newest Super Meteor 650.

the leaked document has revealed the future plans of Royal Enfield. It has been suggested that the company is making seven new two-wheeler models based on the 650 platform including the Classic 650.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to sport a styling similar to the 350cc model. If this is true, then we may see a circular headlamp and tail lamp, minimalistic-looking fuel tank along with broad-chested riding ergonomics in the upcoming Classic 650.

As for the engine, the Classic 650 will come powered by the same 649cc, parallel-twin motor seen on the other models. The motorcycle could be equipped with the same wheels and braking system as the Interceptor. The company is expected to provide upside-down forks, which are also offered on the Super Meteor 650, in the new Classic two-wheeler.

The other features of the bike includes LED lighting for the headlamp and a boatload of optional accessories.

Though there is not much information about the price and launch date of the all-new Classic 650 , reports have suggested that the bike could make its debut in the latter half of 2023 or by early 2024. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is speculated to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh, ex-showroom.