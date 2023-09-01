Renault introduces Urban Night limited editions for Kiger, Kwid and Triber

Renault has introduced the Urban Night limited editions for its entire range of cars available in India. The Kiger, Kwid and Triber get Urban Night limited special edition and each model will be limited to 300 units only. The limited editions are special only because of cosmetic upgrade and do not offer any mechanical upgrades.

The Urban Night limited edition for Kiger, Kwid and Triber get black exterior colour with silver accents. The silver accents are present on the front and rear bumper, boot lid, and doors. The special edition cars also get illuminated scuff plate as well as puddle lamp. The most important feature that is present on the Kiger and Triber Urban Night version is a a camera-based 9.66-inch inside rear view mirror (IRVM).

Speaking about the engine of the three cars they remain the same. The Triber gets a 1-litre petrol engine which produces a power of 72PS and 96Nm of torque. Users get an option for 5-speed manual transmission or an optional 5-speed AMT. The Kiger gets the same engine as the Triber. Apart from the 1-litre petrol engine it also gets 1-litre turbo petrol engine with 5-speed CVT which produces 100PS maximum power and a peak torque of 160Nm.

On the other hand, the Renault Kwid gets a 1-litre petrol engine. The 1-litre variant offers 68PS maximum power along with 91Nm maximum torque.

Price

The Renault Kwid Urban Night edition costs Rs 6,999 more than its top variant. Similarly, Kiger and Triber Urban Night versions are costlier by Rs 14,999 than their respective top spec variants.