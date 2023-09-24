Planning to get a Kia Seltos or Carens? Buy before they get a price hike

Kia launched its cars in India in 2019 and the journey has been smooth since then. Currently, Kia offers some of the best-selling SUV models in India. Kia Seltos and Sonet have good sales figures. According to the latest reports, Kia is planning to hike the prices of some of its models very soon. The prices of Seltos and Carens will be increased from October 2023.

After the price hike, users will be able to see a difference of 2 percent in the prices of the above-mentioned car models. When implemented, the price hike will be the second hike on Kia models in this financial year.

According to the report, the price hike of Carens and Seltos will be similar. The base as well as top models is the opens that will get impacted. The price of the lower variants of the SUV is expected to be at least Rs 20,000 while the higher versions are expected to get hike by Rs 40,000.

The price of Kia Seltos starts at Rs 10.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company introduced two models of the SUV recently. On the other hand, the Kia Carens start at Rs 10.45 lakh and go up to Rs 19.90 lakh.

The facelifted Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115hp, 144Nm, which is paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. It also comes in a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine producing a 116hp, 250Nm, coupled with a 6-speed iMT and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 160hp and 253Nm of torque, which is 20hp and 11Nm more than the previous turbo-petrol engine. The new engine is linked to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.