Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in 16 colour variants, starting at Rs 7.49 Lakh

The Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India is power packed and is expected to give a strong competition to the other cars in its segment. The company boldly claims that, “every drive is a statement” given its unmissable design.

Mahindra further claims the SUV has a commanding on road presence, unparalleled safety and expansive comfort with an authentic SUV experience.

The fuel efficiency figures of mean machine XUV 3XO has been announced. The Mahindra XUV 3XO will offer an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 20.1kpl. However, this fuel figure likely be for the diesel powertrain option, not the turbo-petrol engines. The XUV 3XO has three drive modes that is: Zip, Zap and Zoom

The unique interior features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO are:

Twin HD infotainment and digital cluster Sophisticated leatherette seat First in segment Electronic park assist and auto hold function First in segment dual zone climate control The widest in segment cabin space Harman Kardon audio system with seven- speakers 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Six airbags on all the XUV 3XO variants Boot space of 295 litres

LED DRLs and headlamps Infinity tail lamps The vehicle boasts of an aggressive stance on the road R 17 allow wheels Unmistakeably bold front grille Best in class panoramic sunroof

The car has a total of nine trim levels are on offer – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7 and AX7 L. Prices for the top-spec XUV 3XO AX7 L start at Rs 13.99 lakh and top out at Rs 15.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The bookings will open on May 15, and deliveries will begin on May 26.

Mahindra XUV 3XO the company claims has been engineered to achieve the highest B-NCAP safety rating. Mahindra says, “the XUV 3XO sets new standards in vehicle safety, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones on every journey.”