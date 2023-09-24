BMW iX1 electric gets teased by the company, expected to launch soon

German car manufacturer BMW has teased about the launch of its upcoming electric SUV- BMW iX1. The electric SUV will be launched in India in the coming week and is expected to be offered at a price tag of around Rs 60-65 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW iX1 electric is based on the third generation of the ICE X1.

The BMW iX1 is offered with a dual-motor setup that offers an output of 313 BHP and torque of 494 Nm. The SUV is offered with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers 438km on a full charge. In terms of charging, we get an 11kW charger as standard. On the other hand, the SUV van e fast fast-charged with a capacity of up to 130 kW. With the standard charger, the battery can be charged completely in a matter of 6.5 hours. However, the 130W fast charger can take 30 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent.

When it comes to exterior changes, the BMW iX1 EV will be similar in looks to the ICE X1. However, the kidney grille of the car will be larger while the headlamp will be slightly redesigned. We will also get new alloy wheels along with refreshed tailamps.

When it comes to safety features, the BMW iX1 electric will offer safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, 7 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC, etc.

In the interior, the SUV will also get dual 10.7-inch displays, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, 3-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, AC vents, and mobile charger at the rear, wireless charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and much more.