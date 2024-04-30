Bajaj Pulsar NS400 spied undisguised just days ahead of launch

Just days ahead of the big launch, images of the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 have leaked online, giving us a clear idea of what to expect. As we had previously reported, this is an evolutionary change and there are many similarities to the existing Pulsar NS design.

What’s new is the unique headlamp with a single projector and oversized lightning bolt-style LED DRLs on either side. The other noticeable change is that the tank extensions and radiator shrouds are different.

It is also clear that the NS400 will get the same 373cc motor from the Bajaj Dominar 400, and it will not be using the new age 399cc motors from Triumph or KTM. Expect to see performance numbers similar to the Dominar’s (40hp and 35Nm) with perhaps some small differences in tuning and/or sprocket sizes.

The rest of the bike appears to be more or less the same as the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, including the split-seat setup and the entire tail section that includes the grab handles.

Tyre sizes are likely to be the same as the Dominar, but this bike uses a simpler steel box section swingarm, rather than the Dominar’s contoured unit.

While this will undoubtedly help keep the price down, Bajaj hasn’t skimped on features entirely either. This bike appears to have adjustable brake and clutch levers. While it isn’t visible, expect to see the same new digital display from the updated Pulsars. This will also mean that the NS400 will have Bluetooth connectivity and switchable ABS/traction control.

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will officially launch on May 3, so keep an eye out for all the details and prices on our website and social media.