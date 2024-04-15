Next gen Maruti Swift boasts of these awesome features, details inside

The Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the launch of the next gen Swift model. The all new next generation Maruti Swift will be launched in the second week of May. The next gen Swift is likely to come with upgraded features. Read on to know all that we know so far.

It is important to note that the upcoming next gen Maruti Swift was first unveiled in October 2023 during that Japan Mobility show in Tokyo. Following which, it has already made its debut in UK and certain European markets. According to reports, the interior of the make remains similar to the newer models of Maruti Suzuki; say the Baleno, Brezza, and the Fronxx.

From what we know so far, the upgraded Maruti Swift comes with a 1.2-litrea and three cylinder engine. However, speculations suggest that the fourth gen model will continue with the 1.2 litre and four cylinder engine in the Indian market.

Meanwhile on the exterior, the parent company Suzuki has maintained the overall design, mostly. The minor modifications include a “blacked out grille with honeycomb mesh, gloss black surrounds.”

Further, the next gen Maruti Swift comes with LED head and tail lights, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, auto headlamps, and an automatic climatic control too.

On the interior, the car gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto among others.

The new hybrid engine consists of a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10Ah. An Integrated Starter Generator has been added to the powertrain. It works both as a generator and a starter motor. It gives a power output of 2.3kW with a torque figure of 60Nm.

If compared to the previous models, the new gen models will come about 15 mm longer, 40 mm narrower and 30 mm taller too. Meanwhile, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,450 mm. An official date for the launch of the model has not been announced.