Ola Electric announces price drop of up to Rs 25,000 for S1 Air, S1 X+ and S1 Pro

Ola Electric has dropped the price of select electric scooter models in India. With the latest price cut, the S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro electric scooters have become cheaper than before. The said variants have received a price cut of up to Rs 25,000 in India. Notably, Ola Electric is offering the E-scooters at a slashed price till the end of February 2024.

The Ola S1 X+, which was previously listed at Rs 1.10 lakh, now costs Rs 84,999 after the price cut of up to Rs 25,000. While the Ola S1 Air has received a price cut of Rs 15,000 that drags the price of the E-scooter to Rs 1.05 lakh. Meanwhile, the top-spec Ola S1 Pro now costs Rs 1.30 lakh with a price drop of up to Rs 17,500.

Besides these price cuts, there is no change to the features or cosmetic appearance of these Ola Electric scooters.

The Ola S1 Pro, which is the company’s top-spec scooter, is offered with an 11kW motor. The company claims the scooter can reach from 0-40kmph in 2.6 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 120kmph.

The electric scooters under the Ola S1 range rivals against other electric scooters such as the TVS iQube and the Ather 450 range, and the new 450 Apex.

Meanwhile, Ola recently launched the S1 X with a bigger 4kWh battery in India. The new electric scooter by Ola Electric has a price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh. It is noteworthy to mention that the Ola S1 X already has 2kWh and 3kWh battery option variants. The 2kWh variant costs Rs 79,999 while the 3kWh variant costs Rs 89,999.