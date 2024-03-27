Maruti Suzuki unveils New-Gen Swift in UK, India launch soon

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has made its debut in Europe. As per reports the all-new Swift will go on sale in UK and Ireland from April 2024. Though the company has not mentioned any details about the India launch yet, the fourth-generation version of the popular hatchback is expected to arrive in the country this year in the coming weeks. It is said to have a price of around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The New-Gen Suzuki Swift has received tweaked exterior and interior designs. However, the changes are mainly reflected in the front area. The new Swift sports the same overall model with a slightly different fascia with a larger grill, and a new headlight design with integrated LED DRLs, and a sportier lower bumper.

The 2024 Suzuki Swift rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. The hatchback features LED headlamps, navigation, rearview camera, rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, wireless smartphone link display audio, keyless entry and start etc.

Moreover, the 4th gen Swift is 15mm longer than the 3rd gen and measures 3,860 mm in length.

New-Gen Suzuki Swift: Interiors and Exteriors Design

The current Swift features a new grille. The hatchback retains the same headlight design and the overall silhouette. The rear design also remains identical, including the tail lamps, but subtle changes such as the black inserts, and boot spoilers give it a prominent look. The front seats have been reshaped, and cushioning between the shoulder and side bolsters has been added giving it a new form.

The new Swift will be offered in eight vibrant metallic color options and four more dual colors that might include Black Pearl or Grey metallic roof can be added on.

New-Gen Suzuki Swift: Hybrid Powertrain

The new hybrid engine consists of a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10Ah so that it can improve energy recovery efficiency. ISG which is an Integrated Starter Generator has been incorporated which does a dual function of both a generator and a starter motor. It gives a power output of 2.3kW with a torque figure of 60Nm.