Next-Gen Honda Amaze to launch soon in India; To be offered in a new platform

Honda will be launching the next generation of the Honda Amaze soon in India and the sedan will be based on a new platform. The next-gen Honda Amaze is expected to get the same platform as the City as well as the Elevate. There will some new design elements on the Sedan and that will make it look quite different from the current generation of the Amaze. The 2nd gen Amaze has been in India since 2018.

According to sources close to Autocar India, Honda will offer the same platform as City and Elevate but with some modifications. This means that the Amaze will get a shorter wheelbase than the City (2600mm). The overall length of the Honda Amaze is expected to be shorter than 4m and we expect that to be around 2470mm (which is that of the current gen). When it comes to design, the Amaze will be inspired by the bigger sedan offered by Honda. The current generation was inspired by Accord.

In terms of interiors, the next-gen Honda Amaze is expected to get a fresh cabin layout and is expected to get a larger free-standing touchscreen that is offered on the Elevate. Some of the interior components of the sedan are expected to be similar to the other Honda models for cost-cutting purposes.

In terms of engine, we expect that the next-gen Honda Amaze will use the same engine as the current generation. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine will offer 90hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque. When it comes to transmission, we get either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The engine will be the sole engine on offer as Honda has discontinued its diesel engine in India.

The price tag of the 3rd generation Honda Amaze is expected to go up due to the upgrades on it. We expect the sedan to launch around Diwali 2024. The prime rivals of the Amaze will be Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.