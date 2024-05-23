New Kia Carnival Spotted Undisguised Before Official Launch in India

The new Kia Carnival was seen disguised in street tests without any type of camouflage. This new version is coming to India, this is a revamped version of the Carnival which will marvel at its arrival on the roads of India soon.

Kia last year revealed the exterior of the Carnival facelift, the Indian version looks similar to the global one, with some notable changes in the design.

The spy images show a renovated version of the Carnival with large L-shaped LED daytime running lights, with a large chrome plate on a larger nose. At the rear, the lights also take on an L shape and are connected similar to the refurbished Selt and Soneto models. Many design elements have been retained such as the unique patterned panel on the C-pillar, the wraparound rear spoiler and the body cladding along the lower edges.

The new Indian version of the Carnival is expected to feature a minimalist interior design, with a sleek 12.3-inch dashboard for infotainment and instrumentation, a head-up display, a rear entertainment system with a 14.6-inch HD screen, airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with Higway driver assistance 2 (HDA2).

So far there is no information about the Carnival that will be available in India, but in the international market this model is offered in seven, nine and eleven seat configurations, and a variety of diesel and petrol engines, along with hybrid assistance. The Premium MPV in India is expected to get the sole 2.2 liter diesel engine that produces 200 PS.

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival will be launched in India later this year, and the price is expected to range from Rs 40.00 to Rs 45.00 Lakh.