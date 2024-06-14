Triumph Daytona 660 launch in India is expected soon, Know the specs of the motorcycle

Triumph is expected to launch the Triumph Daytona 660 sports bike in India very soon and the specifications of the motorcycle will be the same as those in the global markets. The company had originally planned to launch the motorcycle around May 2024 but that did not happen. The company is now planning to launch the Triumph Daytona 660 by the end of June or July 2024.

For those who are unknown, the Triumph Daytona 660 is based on the platform of Triumph Trident 660. However, the motorcycle is not as aggressive as the Triumph Daytona 675 that went on sale in India earlier. Speaking about the design of the motorcycle, the Triumph Daytona 675 is quite sporty and sharp in nature and it has a tubular steel perimeter frame. The motorcycle gets a 41mm USD and a preload adjustable mono-shock at the rear. When it comes to brakes, we get 310mm discs at the front and 220mm disc at the back.

The Triumph Daytona 660 is powered by a 660cc, triple-cylinder engine that produces 95bhp of power at 11250rpm and 69Nm at 8250rpm. It should be kept in mind that maximum torque is available at 3125rpm.

The alloy wheels are 17-inches and get 120/70 front and a 180/55 rear tyre. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 201kgs and this makes it heavier by 12kg as compared to the Trident 660. The seat height is 810mm and riders get a relaxed handlebar and footpeg position.

We get three riding modes on the motorcycle and that includes Sport, Road, and Rain. Safety features on the motorcycle include dual-channel ABS as well as traction control.

Electronics on the motorcycle include TFT screen that offers a black and white display. Triumph also offers an optional My Triumph Connectivity that enables turn-by-turn navigation, call connectivity, and music.