Tata Nexon discount for June goes up to Rs 1 lakh on some models

When it comes to being the market leader in manufacturing compact SUVs, Tata Motors has come a long way. The Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling sub-4m SUVs in India and its sales number speaks about its popularity in India. The Tata Nexon EV also has been received well by customers in India. The company recently sold over 7 lakh units of the compact SUV. There are attractive discounts on the petrol and diesel versions of the Nexon and it goes up to Rs 1 lakh.

If you are planning to purchase the Tata Nexon in this month, you should better hurry up as the discounts go till the end of the month. Buyers should also keep it in mind that the discount varies from city to city and it is available on the stock.

The newly launched base-spec variant i.e. Smart (O) gets no discount. On the other hand, the petrol Smart, Smart +, and Smart + S Petrol variants get up to Rs 16,000, Rs 20,000, and Rs 40,000 discount respectively. The Pure and Pure S petrol variants get up to Rs 30,000 and 40,000 respectively. On the other hand, the diesel Pure and Pure S variants get Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. If you are interested in getting Creative, Creative +, and Creative + S variants, they get discounts of Rs 60,000, Rs 80,000, and Rs 1 lakh respectively (applicable on Petrol and diesel).

The Fearless, Fearless S, Fearless + and Fearless + S variants (petrol and diesel) get a uniform discount of Rs 60,000. For this month (June 2024), Tata Motors is also offering attractive discounts on MY23 stocks and this includes the likes of Safari and Harrier. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon EV gets a discount of up to Rs 1.35 lakh.