Woman-daughter stabbed to death over land dispute in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In an unfortunate incident, a woman along with her daughter was stabbed to death following a dispute over a piece of land in Odisha’s Sambalpur district today.

One Indu Das and her daughter Payal were reportedly going to their shop at Dinapali under Ainthaplai police limits of the district this morning. In the meantime, one Suraj Hati allegedly attacked the mother-daughter duo with a sharp weapon leaving them critical injuries.

Both Indu and Payal were admitted to Sambalpur Sadar Hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of the district as their condition deteriorated. However, both of them succumbed to their injuries.

On being informed, Ainthaplai police started an investigation into the matter. In course of probe, cops came to know that the family members of both Suraj and Indu were not on good terms following a dispute between them for a land.

Efforts by the police are on to trace Suraj, who absconded after committing the crime. Cops have been conducting raids at different places to nab the accused person.