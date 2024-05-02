New cars to be launched in May in India, here is a list

India shall see a number of new cars to be launched in May, so if you are planning on buying a car, this is the perfect time of the year. The automobile companies are making a beeline to draw customers with a number of offers and new launches.

The need of the consumers is a power and feature packed vehicle that they can flaunt with grace. So in case you are planning to buy a car or an SUV in India this May here are the options:

New-Gen Maruti Swift:

Maruti Suzuki has commenced the official bookings for the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift ahead of its official launch in India on May 9, 2024. Prior to this, some select dealers had started receiving unofficial bookings of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. The official booking amount for the latest generation of the Swift is the same as the unofficial one which is Rs 11,000. This is the fourth generation of the popular hatchback and is expected to be launched in India with both petrol and CNG power.

New Force Gurkha:

Force Motors has unveiled the Gurkha 5 door in India. The company has also commenced the bookings for the SUV. However, the company has not revealed the price details of the Force Gurkha yet. You can book a Force Gurkha for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and the price reveal will likely be done in the first week of May 2024. The automobile maker is expected to start the deliveries of the updated Gurkha range in mid-May. The new Gurkha 5 door sports a single-slat grille with the Gurkha branding sitting on it.

Tata Altroz Racer:

The Tata Altroz Racer shall arrive in showrooms this month. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine has the Altroz iTurbo state of tune that is it houses a 120 hp and 170 Nm engine. The car will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox only. The car will flaunt the unique ‘Racer’ badges. The Altroz Racer will feature a dual-tone body. It will also flaunt a revised grille, a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels.

Tata Nexon iCNG:

A new variant of the highly popular Tata Nexon shall be one of the cars to be launched in May in India. The new variant of the Nexon that is Nexon i-CNG. The Tata Nexon is currently available in three powertrain options including petrol, diesel, and EV. Now it shall be launched in the iCNG variant. The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbocharged compact SUV to get the CNG powertrain option. The Nexon SUV is said to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine along with a factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG kit. According to reports, the capacity of the CNG cylinders shall be at 60 litres. The Nexon iCNG will have a usable boot space of approximately 230 litres.

New Porsche Panamera:

The new Panamera GTS is expected to be launched in India in 2024. While the third-generation of the Panamera was launched in India in November 2023. While, the vehicle have the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine option, the Porsche will be adding the high performance GTS version with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine to its portfolio. It’ll sport design, aero and interior updates when compared to the standard Panamera. The vehicle will serve as the rival of the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S e-Performance 4-door Coupe. The rate of these vehicle is set to be Rs 2 crore.