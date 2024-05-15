Below Header Govt Ad

EPFO new feature to benefit crores of members: Know details

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a new feature to benefit crores of members: auto claim settlement! This technology allows employees to withdraw up to ₹1 lakh for education, marriage, or housing needs without any manual processing.

Previously available only for medical emergencies, the auto-settlement feature has now been expanded to cover claims under paragraphs 68K (education and marriage) and 68B (housing) of the EPF Scheme, 1952.

How it works:

The system automatically verifies your KYC details, eligibility, and bank account information. Valid claims are processed for payment within 3-4 days, significantly faster than the previous 10-day wait. Any claims with discrepancies are reviewed manually for a second chance at approval.

This expansion not only reduces waiting times but also directly benefits members by helping them access their funds quickly for crucial needs like education, marriage, or housing.

