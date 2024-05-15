Images of Kia EV3 leaked before global debut this month, see detailed specs here

Images of the production-ready Kia EV3 electric SUV have leaked onto the web ahead of the model’s official debut scheduled for May 23, 2024. The images provide a glimpse of what will be the smallest model in the Kia EV family, confirming that the new model will maintain the exterior design contains only a few cosmetic changes.

The global debut of the inauguration will be broadcast live on the company’s YouTube channel. The next compact electric SUV will sit below the EV9 and EV5 in the brand’s all-electric SUV lineup.

The leaked images show small changes made to the exterior design. On the outside, it maintains almost all of the concept’s design elements, including the shape of the light clusters, the line of windows, and the square design. However, some changes were made to make the design more production-friendly, these changes are included in the revised internal components of the more production-focused light cluster, revised bumper designs, more production-spec mirrors, and roof rails. The interior follows the model established by the EV3 concept.

There are two variants to choose from, the standard model and the sportier GT Line variant, identified by its sportier-looking bumpers, thinner door cladding, and darker wheels.

The leaked images only provide design-related information. Kia has been tight-lipped about the powertrain specs offered in the EV3. The South Korean automaker is expected to offer a 40-45 kWh battery that ideally offers a range of 400km on a single charge.

Kia is expected to maintain a relatively affordable price for this vehicle to accelerate the transition process to electric vehicles.

