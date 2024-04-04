New Bajaj CNG bike spotted yet again, Side profile revealed

The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike is making frequent appearances as it has once again been spotted in new spy shots. The appearance of the test mule of the upcoming Bajaj CNG bike has hinted towards the early launch of the motorcycle. However, the company has not revealed the launch date of the CNG bike yet. According to reports, it could be the first-ever mass-produced CNG motorcycle.

The spy shots have revealed the side profile of the bike. In the spy shots, the overall dimensions look similar to that of the 100-125cc bike. The spy shots have also revealed the presence of a large single-piece seat extending near the tank area along with a single-piece grab rail. At the rear, it features a number plate with turn indicators on side, a tyre hugger. At the side, the bike has a chunky-looking exhaust with a chrome heat shield.

It also seems to telescopic front forks and a monoshock while a single front disc and a rear drum setup are likely there for the breaking duties. It might ride on 17-inch wheels.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

We don’t have many details about the Bajaj CNG bike except for what the spy shots has revealed which is very few.

The Chakan-based bikemaker is targeting the 100-160cc commuter market. The previous spy shots revealed the bike with an LED headlight and handle guards that might be made of handle guards. Moreover, the CNG tank is likely to sit below the tank and the seat area.

The debut of the Bajaj CNG bike could be slated around June this year. Now, the brand already caters to the entry-level commuter segment with multiple 110cc and 125cc petrol bikes. But with the entry of a CNG-based two-wheeler, it will be able to cater to a larger audience, especially those living in cities with a massive presence of CNG pumps.

Also Read:2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 To Launch On April 10