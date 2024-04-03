2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 to launch on April 10

Bajaj Auto has confirmed the launch date of the updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 for the Indian market. As per the automaker, the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 will make its official debut on April 10, 2024. The upcoming bike will be coming with new updates and features.

The new Pulsar N250 is expected to feature an all-new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and upside-down front forks. The other external changes we might witness in the updated Pulsar might include a wider rear tyre than the current 130-section rear tyre.

Bajaj has not revealed any information regarding the powertrain and feature details of the phone yet. It might get the same engine or an updated motor in comparison to the ongoing Bajaj Pulsar N250 that is powered by a 249 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled two valve engine which develops 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, aided by a slip and assist clutch on the current N250.

Whether Bajaj will make any updates to the engine and possibly introduce a six-speed transmission on the updated N250 is not clear yet, but more details will be known on April 10, 2024. We expect the engine to be carried over as is, while there’s a possibility of introducing a 6-speed gearbox on the updated model.

With the updates, which may also include new paint options, as well as updated graphics, the Pulsar N250 is likely to become slightly more expensive than the current Rs. 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) price at which it retails at. Once launched, the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 will go up against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and even the KTM 250 Duke.

