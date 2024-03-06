MG Comet fast charging support variants launched in India; Prices start at Rs 8.24 lakh

MG India has launched the MG Comet EV fast-charging variant in India at a starting price of Rs 8.24 lakh. The fast-charging variants are available in two new top-spec variants. With the launch of the two fast-charging variants, users can have lot of options to choose from. The Comet range in India starts from Rs 6.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

MG has renamed the trims of the Comet in India. Earlier the model was named Pace, Play, and Plush. However, after the renaming, the trims are known as Executive, Excite and Exclusive trims. The price of the Executive, as well as Excite trims, remains the same as Pace and Play trims. The new Exclusive trim is Rs 20,000 more than the Plush trim.

In terms of fast charging support, the MG Comet EV gets a faster 7.4kW AC charger on the two higher-spec trims. The only negative aspect of the MG Comet was the availability of 3.3kW AC charger only. It takes seven hours to charge the Comet EV from 0-100 percent. When it comes to the fast-charging variants, there are some additional features over the regular variant. The new features include rear disc brakes, ESC, hill-hold control, an electronic parking brake, foldable wing mirrors in body colour and creep mode. The top end of the Comet EV has increased by Rs 56,000.

When it comes to the battery of the Comet EV, we get a 17.3kWh battery and that gets an ARAI-certified range of 230km. There is a single electric motor at the rear axle. The maximum torque generated is 110Nm while the peak power is 42hp. The Comet EV is one of its kind and does not have any direct rival in Indian market.

The price of the MG Comet EV has been mentioned below.