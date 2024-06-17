Mercedes-Benz E-Class rival BMW 5 Series LWB unveiled for India, Price reveal on July 24

BMW has launched the next-gen BMW 5 Series LWB in India. The price announcement will be made on 24th July, 2024. The next generation of BMW 5 Series product will compete against the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is set to be launched at the end of the year.

Exterior design highlights

The next-gen BMW 5 Series LWB is bigger than the outgoing model. However, it continues to sport the same shape and familiar elements as the current model. It measures 5.17 metres and has a wheelbase of 3.1 metres. With this dimension, the car is longer than the E-Class, which has a length of 5.09 metres and a wheelbase of 3.09 metres.

The highlights of the vehicle include a revised kidney grille, sharper bumpers.It also features BMW’s wrap-around LED taillamp units.

It rides on 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. It can also be availed in 19-inch units at the time of configuration.

Interior design highlights and feature list

The 5 Series LWB sports the same interior design as the iX. It comes equipped with a massive one-piece screen divided between the driver and passenger, along with a centre console that houses the iDrive dial, volume controls, drive modes, and the gear selector element.

With its longer wheelbase, the car now has more cabin space for the rear passengers. However, the curved roof-mounted display like that in the 7 Series is absent in the car. Lastly, the second row is fixed in place, unlike the E-Class LWB which has adjustment for the base and seatback.

The car is equipped with features such as multi-zone climate control, 18-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system, Level 2 ADAS, USB-C charging ports, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats with power function.

BMW 5 Series LWB powertrain options, pricing, and competition

BMW continues to offer this car with the 520d and 520i guise as the outgoing model. ?It could also be available in 530d and 530i in M-Sport guises at a later date. All powertrains will be offered with a ZF-sourced eight-speed AT powering the rear wheels. xDrive is only expected to be offered with the next-generation M5 when it comes along in 2025.

The price of the BMW car will be announced on July 24. It is expected to range between Rs. 85 lakh to Rs. 1 crore. It will rival the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Audi A6 but also SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X3, and the Audi Q5.