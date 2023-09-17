Mercedes EQE 500 electric SUV with a price tag of Rs 1.39 crore launched in India

Mercedes Benz has launched another EV in India in the form of Mercedes EQE 500 electric SUV. The SUV costs Rs 1.39 crore and boasts of 550km range. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds while the top speed is 210 km/h.

Details about the SUV that you should know

The Mercedes EQE 500 SUV gets a dual motor, all-wheel drive setup as well as an off-road package as standard. The SUV offers 90.56kWh battery that offers a range of 550km. It comes with a 11kW AC charger and also supports up to 170kW DC fast charging. The motor generates 408hp pf power and 858Nm of torque. The top speed of the car is 210kmph. The SUV is equipped with three level of regeneration and it can be changed through paddle shifters. Mercedes offers a 10-year warranty on the battery.

In the interior, the Mercedes EQE 500 SUV gets a 56-inch Hyperscreen unit as standard. The dashboard comprises of three screens and they can be used to display information as well as for entertainment. The SUV offers ADAS, a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter and a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.

In terms of hardware, we get 20-inch wheels and air suspension that can be used to raise the ride height of the EV by 25mm. The dimensions of the SUV are 4863mm, 1685mm and a wheelbase of 3030mm.

Variant

In India, we get the top-spec trim of the regular model. Mercedes Benz does not offer the AMG-specs EQE variant in India.

Also read: Jeep Compass Facelift With 2WD Diesel Automatic Variant Launched In India