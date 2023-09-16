Jeep Compass Facelift with diesel automatic 2WD variant launched in India

Jeep has launched the Compass facelift in India. The Jeep Compass facelift has been launched at a starting price of Rs 20.49 lakh. The entry-level variant gets a much-needed price drop. The company has also introduced the 2WD diesel automatic variant and this makes the AT variants more affordable. The automatic variant of the Jeep Compass now starts at Rs 23.99 lakh. It was earlier limited to the 4×4 variants only. The entire range of the Jeep Compass line-up receives some minor updates in the form of a new grille and alloy wheel design.

The updated Compass is offered in Sport, Longitude, Longitude+, Limited, and Model S. The Update includes a glossy black grille and 18-inch alloy wheels, LED reflector headlamps at front and LED tail-lamps as standard. On the other hand, the Model S gets LED fog lamps and LED projector headlamps as additional features.

The Black Shark edition gets an all-black interior, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black leatherette seats, BlackShark badging and body-colored roof and lower cladding.

The 2WD automatic variant gets the same 2-litre turbo-charged diesel engine that generates 172PS of power and 350Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The Engine Stop-Start (ESS) technology is offered across all trims as standard. The fuel efficiency of the Jeep Compass is 16.2kmpl.

Safety features on the 2WD automatic variant include ABS with EBD, four-channel Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Advanced Brake Assist, Traction Control, seat belt reminder alert at the rear as standard.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued by Jeep due to implementation of BS6 Phase 2 norms. According to certain reports, the petrol variant will be making a comeback soon in India.

Similarly, the Jeep Meridian Overland Edition gets a new grille as well as an alloy wheel design. It also has a copper-based interior colour theme.