Maruti Suzuki Offers November 2022: Get discounts up to Rs 57,000 on popular Maruti Suzuki cars

Car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is currently offering great discounts on its popular cars for the month of November 2022. If you are planning to purchase a car this month, you can get discounts up to Rs 57,000. The offers include a cash discount along with an exchange bonus and corporate benefits. The discount offers is available on S-Presso, WagonR, Dzire, Celerio, Swift, Alto K10, and Alto 800.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 hatchback gets a total discount of up to Rs 36,000 in November 2022. The base trims get a discount of Rs 11,000 while the top trims get a discount up to Rs 36,000. Even the CNG version of the car will get a total discount of Rs 30,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets the highest discount this November 2022. As much as Rs 57,000 is available for the manual variant of the car in November 2022. The cash discount on the car is Rs 35,000 while the exchange bonus is Rs 15,000. The corporate benefits on the car include Rs 7,000. On the other hand, the AMT version of the car gets a total discount of only Rs 22,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a discount of up to Rs 56,000 for the month of November 2022. The AMT version of the car gets a discount of Rs 41,000. On the other hand, the CNG variant gets a maximum discount of Rs 25,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a total discount of Rs 56,000 for the MT variants. This includes Rs 35,000 cash discount; a corporate discount of Rs 6000 and exchange bonuses of Rs 15,000. The AMT variant of the S Presso gets a total discount of Rs 46,000. Similarly, the CNG version of the S Presso gets a total discount of Rs 35,000.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a total discount of Rs 41,000. While MT variant gets a discount of up to Rs 41,000, the AMT variant gets a discount of Rs 31,000. Similarly, the CNG variants get a discount of up to Rs 40,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

For November 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a discount of Rs 30,000. Both the MT as well as AMT variants get the above mentioned discounts. The total discount on the CNG variant is Rs 8,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

For the month of November 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a total discount of Rs 32,000. The offer includes exchange bonus of Rs 10000, Rs 7000 on corporate discount and cash discount of Rs 15,000.

Note: The On-road price of the cars varies from one place to another. Kindly, contact your nearest car dealer in order to know the exact prices.