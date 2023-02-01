Maruti Suzuki achieves 25 million sales milestone in India

Maruti Suzuki has become the first car manufacturer in the country to sell 25 million 2.5 crore cars. The company has achieved the milestone in a time period of 40 years. The Suzuki Motor Corporation of Japan had signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog way back in 1982. Currently, Maruti Suzuki is perhaps the most loved car manufacturer in India.

The first model that was manufactured in India was the Maruti 800 in 1983. Currently, the manufacturer makes 1.5 million units in a single year at Gurugram and Maneswar plant in Haryana. It is estimated that the manufacturer has sold 2.1 million hybrid as well as CNG models. The company reached 5 million sales milestone in February 2006. On the other hand, the company crossed 10 million sales milestone in 2012. Currently the manufacturer sells 17 models in the country. The Grand Vitara was the 25 millionth car sold in India.

Not only, has Maruti manufactured hatchback but also Sedan and SUV successfully. Last year Maruti Suzuki registered 15 percent yearly growth and 1.5 million units. The bulk of the company’s sales are smaller cars followed by SUVs and MPVs.

Maruti Suzuki EV roadmap

According to the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s strategy plan, the company will include around 6 models in the EV space by FY30. The company’s first fully electric car will hit the Indian roads by 2025. The new EV will be the production version of the eVX concept that was showcased in Auto Expo 2023. Unlike Mahindra and Tata, Maruti Suzuki will offer small EVs rather than bigger vehicles.

The company expects to have 60 percent of the domestic market will be Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) by the end of the decade. It expects that 25 percent of the total sales will be from hybrid vehicles by 2030. The remaining vehicles will be EVs. The ICE variants will be running on CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels.