Maruti Nexa Discount April 2024: Check discount on models including Baleno, Fronx and Vitara

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) offers discounts up to Rs 87,000 on Nexa range of cars. Nexa Discount April 2024 includes offers like cash discount, exchange bonus as well as corporate discount. We have mentioned discount offers on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars for April 2024 below. If you are interested to purchase any Nexa car, you should probably go through the offers.

Ignis

The stylish hatchback offered by Maruti Suzuki gets up to Rs 62,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 40,000. The exchange bonus is Rs 15,000 while scrappage bonus is Rs 20,000.

Baleno

Total discount on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno extends up to Rs 57,000. The cash discount on the Baleno varies from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 depending on the variants. The exchange bonus is Rs 15,000 while scrappage bonus is Rs 20,000.

Ciaz

The Maruti Ciaz is the only full-fledged sedan offered by the company in India and it gets up to Rs 60,000 off on MY 2024 models. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000. The exchange bonus is Rs 25,000 while scrappage bonus is Rs 30,000.

Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets total benefits of around Rs 75,000 (depending on the variants). The turbo variant gets 32,000 discount with velocity edition worth Rs 43,000. This makes the total benefit of Rs 75,000. On the other hand, the Fronx 1.2L Petrol gets up to Rs 27,000 discount.

Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara gets cash discount of Rs 20,000 on Delta variant while the Zeta/Alpha/AWD variants get cash discount of Rs 25,000. On the other hand, the IEH variants get cash discount of Rs 30,000. The exchange bonus varies between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000. On the other hand, there is a corporate discount of Rs 7000.

Jimny

The Maruti Jimny (4×4) gets up to Rs 57000 discount and this includes Rs 50,000 cash discount and Rs 7000 corporate discount.