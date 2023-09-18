Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV interior revealed via leaked images

The spy shots of Mahindra XUV.e8 have surfaced online once again. The XUV.e8 is said to be the electric version of the XUV700. This time the latest spy shits have revealed the interior design of the electric SUV. Earlier, the Mahindra XUV.e8 was spotted testing with XUV700 body panels and now the interior has been leaked.

The spy shots show the test mule in a fully camouflaged state from the outside. Though the bodyshell, including the alloy wheel design is fully covered, it seems like the production-spec XUV.e8 will have mostly similar look as the concept shown last year at Mahindra’s annual Independence Day event in the UK.

Mahindra XUV.e8 Electric SUV interior spied

In the spy shots, the XUV.e8 seems to sport a unique front fascia with a full-width LED light bar that extends vertically into the bumper at both corners. The latest spy images of XUV.e8 have revealed that the electric SUV will feature a completely redesigned interior. It will feature a 2-spoke steering wheel similar to the recently launched Tata Nexon facelift and a completely new dashboard. The dashboard seems to have three screens including one instrument cluster display. The centre console has a conventional automatic gear selector and a circular dial for the drive modes.

As per earlier reports, the XUV.e8 will carry forward most of the body panels of XUV700. However, it will feature a redesigned front fascia with T-shaped LED daytime running lights and an LED light bar. The blanked-off front grille will be flanked by headlamps positioned in triangular pods.

Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV is expected to be based on INGLO platform of the company. It has been confirmed to come with an 80kWh battery and all-wheel drive tech to power a single or dual-motor setup. The motor could provide outputs of 230hp and 350hp.

The XUV.e8 will likely measure 4,740mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,760mm in height, and will have a wheelbase of 2,762mm. That means it will be 45mm longer, 10mm wider and 5mm taller than the XUV700.

According to Mahindra, the XUV.e8 will go on sale by late 2024. It will directly rival Tata Motors upcoming Harrier EV and Safari EV. The SUV coupe version – XUV.e9 – will follow soon after.