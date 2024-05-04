CM Naveen Patnaik holds marathon campaign in 4 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik is holding a marathon election campaign in four districts

The election campaign started at 10:30 am and will continue till 6:00 pm. As per official reports, the CM is scheduled to hold campaigns at Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Paralakhemundi. The campaigns was also joined by star campaigner Karthik Pandian.

As per reports, the party supremo and star campaigner began the campaign at Koraput. After this, they visited Nabarangpur. After completing campaign at Nabarangpur, the BJP supremo visited Rayagada. Likewise, CM Naveen Patnaik and Karthik Pandian continued their campaign at Paralakhemundi.

Earlier, the CM began his election campaign for the forthcoming polls with a rally in Hinjili of Ganjam district. Meanwhile, the CM and 5T chairman appealed people to vote for BJD twice once for MP and then for MLA. In a video shared on social media platform, he Chief Minister is seen holding two conch shells in both hands.

“This time vote for Biju Janta Dal twice, once for MP and the other for MLA,” he is heard saying in the video. He further asked Odisha voters to bless the party and bring it to power again.

In the video, 5T chairman V K Pandian informed that Naveen Patnaik will start campaigning from Hinjili on April 24. “Let us all participate in the great celebration of democracy and vote for Biju Janata Dal’s MLA and MP candidates and help them win by a huge margin.”