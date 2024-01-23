Mahindra Thar 5-door model spotted again, gets some internal features like XUV700

Mahindra is all set to launch the 5-door model of the Mahindra Thar in India this year. The company has been testing the off-road SUV for some time now and in the recent spotting we could see the dashboard of the 5-door Thar. The SUV inherits some of the dashboard tech from the XUV700 and this includes the instrument cluster, initially reported Motoroctane.

The 5-door model of the Mahindra Thar has been spotted once again and we could observe that the SUV offers a C-shaped LED DRLs and not circular ones. The overall design of the SUV remains the same as the 3-door model. However, the dimensions of the new 5-door Thar will be bigger than the 3-door model. A larger boot and a comfier second row are something that expected in the model. When it comes to the interior of the car, we get roof-mounted IRVM, floating infotainment system and much more.

When it comes to the engine, the Thar 5-door model is expected to offer a 2.0 litre petrol engine that offers 200bhp power and 370Nm torque. Similarly, the other engine that might be offered will be the 2.2-litre diesel engine and it will offer 172bhp power and 370Nm of torque. We are expected to get manual as well automatic option in these engines.

When it comes to price, the Mahindra Thar 5-door model is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh. The top variant might go above Rs 20 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

The launch of the Mahindra Thar 5-door model is expected to be during the second half of 2024. The Jeep does not have an exact rival in India. However, the other off-road capable 4WD SUVs in Rs 20 lakh budget are Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.