Price of Tata Cars to be hiked from February 24, check details

Tata Motors cars is going to cost you more from February 2024 as the brand has announced a price hike. The domestic automobile maker known for developing sturdy safe vehicles has announced a price hike for its entire range including passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles. Now, the Tata car will cost 0.7 per cent more than their current price from February 1, 2024.

According to Tata Motors, the price hike has been imposed to partially offset the rise in input costs.

Tata Motors currently offers four Electric Vehicles and Seven ICE models. Tiago, Tiago, Punch, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and the Safari. The electric models are Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV.

Currently, Tata Motors has a stable sale record in the domestic market with a 4 per cent surge with a selling of 76,138 units in the month of December 2023. Moreover, the company sold 43,470 PV units last month, marking a notable increase of 9 per cent from the 40,043 units sold in December 2022.

Citing rising input costs, other major automobile makers – Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars India, Audi, Mahindra and Mahindra have also increased the prices of their vehicles.

Tata Motors recently launched the electric version of the Punch in the Indian market with pries starting at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch EV is available in five variants and claimed to offer a maximum range of up to 421km (ARAI-certified).

