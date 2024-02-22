Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select launched in India at starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra has launched a new variant of the Scorpio N SUV- Z8 Select in India. The Scorpio N Z8 Select gets a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The variant sits between Z6 and the Z8 (below the top variant). The Scorpio N Z8 is more affordable than the Scorpio N Z8 and gets almost all the safety features present on the Scorpio N Z8.

The Scorpio N Z8 Select will be available in four variants Petrol MT/AT, Diesel AT/MT. However, we do not get any Diesel AWD version on the variant. There are two engines available in the variant and that includes a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former engine offers 203hp of maximum power while the later one offers a 175hp of maximum power. Both the engines are offered with 6-speed manual or a torque converter.

In the interior, the Scorpio N Z8 Select gets 8.0- inch infotainment touchscreen, 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, etc. The Adrenox tech on the SUV offers more than 60 connected car functionalities on the SUV.

On the safety front, the Scorpio N Z8 Select gets four disc brakes as standard, ABS with ESC, six airbags and much more. However, some of the comfort features like the push button start, tyre pressure monitor, power folding ORVMs, automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control, automatic wipers are missing on the Scorpio N Z8 Select.

In terms of exterior, the new trim is same as that of the Z8. However, there is a new ‘Mid-night Black’ exterior finish on the Scorpio N Z8 Select. Other external features on the SUV include features like LED headlamps with LED DRLs along with LED projector fog lamps. There is LED sequential turn indicators integrated with the ORVMs. There is 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels offered on the Scorpio N Z8. The new variant will be available from March 1 at the Mahindra dealerships across the country.