Mahindra Scorpio X name trademarked in India

Mahindra & Mahindra recently got the approval of the new trademark for the Scorpio X nameplate in India. This has led to speculations that this name could be used for the Global Pik Up concept, which was unveiled last year.

The Scorpio N SUV based Mahindra Global Pik Up was officially introduced at in South Africa last year. As per reports, Mahindra might bring the production-ready version of the Mahindra Global Pik Up concept to market in 2025.

The Global Pik Up, which is now believed to be the new addition to the Mahindra Scorpio series, carries design elements from the Scorpio N and has similar taillights that of the first-gen Scorpio.

A test mule of the model was also spotted last year.

The Mahindra Global Pik Up, which could be called the Scorpio X, will be powered by a new-gen mHawk diesel engine. It might be offered with either a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. It will also offer with a 4WD system with shift-on-the-fly capabilities. It will likely get four drive modes: Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut, and Sand. That means it can ride on across various terrains.

Mahindra Scorpio N-based Mahindra Global Pik Up

Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) has designed the model. It has some similar looks to the ScorpioN such as headlight, bonnet, fenders, and front doors. The vehicle features a snorkel and side steps at the side. The vehicle rides on newly designed alloy wheels. It features raised suspension, roof rails, and LED light bar. It also features a spacious loading bay area. At the rear profile, one can notice pixelated LED tail lights and a robust bumper design.

The upcoming Scorpio X is expected to arrive with multiple new features such as Level-2 ADAS, 5G Connectivity, Trailer Sway Mitigation, Drowsy Driver Detection, a sunroof and more.

Expected to be launched in 2025, the ‘Scorpio X’ could rival models like the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.